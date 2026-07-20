Spain’s on-field World Cup celebrations marred by scuffles with Argentina players

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Spain's celebrations after beating Argentina in the World Cup final took an ugly turn as players briefly clashed on the field after the final whistle.

Video replays showed several players involved in a scuffle, including Argentina defender Leandro Paredes, who appeared to shove Spain’s Eric Garcia by the throat. When Spain substitute Gavi jumped in to intervene, Paredes pushed him to the ground.

Other players and Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni rushed in to deescalate the situation.

It wasn’t clear whether any of the players involved would be punished. FIFA didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Spain needed extra time to win Sunday's final 1-0 after Argentina was reduced to 10 men when Enzo Fernandez was sent off with a second yellow card.

The Argentina players stood facing their fans, with their backs to the podium, when Spain’s squad lifted the trophy.

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