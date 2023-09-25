Steelers’ team plane makes emergency landing early this morning

PITTSBURGH — An NFL team plane was forced to make an emergency landing flying home early Monday morning.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were flying home from Las Vegas and had to make an emergency landing in Kansas City, according to our sister station WPXI in Pittsburgh.

“Dang emergency landing in KC,” Cam Heyward wrote on social media. “I think it’s due to @minkfitz_21 ‘roughing the pass call,’ but seriously, landing KC…..”

The aviation department at Kansas City International Airport told WPXI the plane landed safely after experiencing engine trouble.

“Our team charter plane was unexpectedly diverted to Kansas City early this morning on our way back to Pittsburgh following our game in Las Vegas,” Burt Lauten, team spokesperson, wrote on social media. “Everyone on the plane is safe, and we are making necessary plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later today.”

The Steelers beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 23-18, on Sunday Night Football.

