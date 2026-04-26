A 'hot pick' at No. 257: How the Broncos made Red Murdock this year's Mr. Irrelevant

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — University or Buffalo linebacker Red Murdock was starting to wonder if he'd get drafted at all when the Denver Broncos made him "Mr. Irrelevant" as the 257th and final pick of the NFL draft on Saturday.

“The thoughts crept in, but I was trying to keep my mind off of things that I can’t control,” Murdock said in a conference call with reporters at team headquarters in suburban Denver. “And when I got that call, I was extremely grateful.”

So was Utah tight end Dallen Bentley, who was selected one spot ahead of Murdock as the Broncos had the two final draft picks, something no other team had ever held since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

“I'm just grateful to be part of Broncos Country, man,” Bentley said. “I'm just excited. It doesn't matter when or where you get drafted or (if you go) undrafted, you've just got to make the most of every opportunity you get.”

The only other “Mr. Irrelevant” in Broncos history was Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly in 2017.

Broncos coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton contemplated making Bentley “Mr. Irrelevant” before deciding to give that honor to Murdock, who set an FBS record by forcing 17 fumbles at Buffalo.

“Man, he’s a tackling machine, really instinctive, really good against the run,” Paton said. “Just a nose for the ball, relentless, we think he can be a good special teamer. So, we like him.”

Payton said the chatter in the draft room was what a unique opportunity it was to hold the final two picks: “The rest of your career, no one will be a part of this when you have the last two picks of the draft, so, there’s eight minutes where you’re kind of controlling things.”

The phones kept ringing, however.

“There were a handful of teams, believe it or not, that called about coming to get Mr. Irrelevant,” Payton said.

“It was a hot pick,” concurred his general manager.

“We were just trying to decide who would be better to go to Newport Beach” for the celebration and charity event that's been held every season since 1976 to honor the final player picked in the draft.

“I mean, it's cool. In my career we've drafted two and they both made” the roster, Paton added, nothing that the Broncos are going to send both players to the celebration.

“When we talked to Bentley (we told him) he's vice president, Mr. Irrelevant,” Payton interjected. “So, if there's anything he can't handle, then the two of them can.”

Murdock was looking forward to getting to Denver more than anything.

“I feel extremely grateful and excited to help the Broncos win,” Murdock said. “I know a little bit about Mr. Irrelevant but the main thing is I've got an opportunity and I'm trying to make the most of it and help us win.”

“It was a pretty emotional moment, trying to hold it all in in front of the family and everything but yeah I was just really excited to get the opportunity. That's the main thing. Man, I'm excited to go play for the Broncos. That's a great team.”

Murdock was one of just 16 draft picks in the three-day, seven-round process who didn't attend a Power Four conference school, a list that includes Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Ura Barnard, a massive Nigerian prospect who never played college football.

Murdock said he had the chance like so many of his fellow draft picks to go to a bigger school but stayed loyal with Buffalo.

“I've had opportunities, but I mentioned earlier being a team-first guy,” he said. “That's all that matters to me.”

Name, image and likeness riches and the ever-more-crowded transfer portal have combined to concentrate talent in the power conferences as the bigger schools siphon stars from other leagues.

Since 2022, when 70 draftees came from non-power conferences, the number has dipped to 38 in 2023, 34 in 2024, 24 in 2025 and 16 this year.

Murdock will try to follow in the footsteps of the most successful “Mr. Irrelevant” players: 49ers QB Brock Purdy in 2022 and former Chiefs punter Ryan Succop in 2009.

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