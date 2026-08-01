Sports

Esther Henseleit's 67 puts her in contention after 3 rounds at the British Women’s Open

By Associated Press
Women's British Open Golf Esther Henseleit, of Germany, drives off the 16th tee during the third round of the Women's British Open golf championship in Lytham St Annes, England, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Jon Super) (Jon Super/AP Photo/Jon Super)
By Associated Press

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England — Esther Henseleit shot a 4-under 67 in the third round at the British Women’s Open on Saturday to elevate herself into title contention.

The 27-year-old German made four birdies on the front nine and added another on No. 11 before her only bogey of the day on the par-4 15th at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.

“I would say the first nine holes are probably the easier ones, so I kind of want to take advantage of that, take advantage of the par-5s and the shorter holes,” said Henseleit, a member of Europe's Solheim Cup team in 2024.

Her strong day allowed her to make up ground on overnight leader Haeran Ryu, who is chasing a third consecutive major title.

With Henseleit in the clubhouse, Ryu slipped out of the lead after a fifth bogey on the par-3 12th. That put Shiho Kuwaki and Yealimi Noh in a tie for the lead on 6-under overall at the time.

Early in her round, Ryu had back-to-back birdies to lead by four strokes but made bogeys on three of her next four holes.

Ayaka Furue's 65 moved her to 2-under overall.

Lydia Ko's wayward shot ended up inside the jacket of a seated spectator on No. 7.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0

Most Read