Cleveland Browns

2025 Cleveland Browns Schedule

Here is the 2025 schedule: (Bold indicates Home Game)

Sept. 7 - Cincinnati Bengals @ 1pm on Fox

Sept. 14 - At Baltimore Ravens @ 1pm on CBS

Sept. 21 - Green Bay Packers @ 1pm on Fox

Sept. 28 - at Detroit Lions @ 1pm on Fox

Oct. 5 - Minnesota Vikings @ 9:30am on NFL Network

Oct. 12 - at Pittsburgh Steelers @ 1pm on CBS

Oct. 19 - Miami Dolphins @ 1pm on CBS

Oct. 26 - at New England Patriots @ 1pm on Fox

Week 9 - Bye Week!

Nov. 9 - At New York Jets @ 1pm on CBS

Nov. 16 - Baltimore Ravens @ 4:25pm on CBS

Nov. 23 - At Las Vegas Raiders @ 4:05pm on CBS

Nov. 30 - San Francisco 49ers @ 1pm on CBS

Dec. 7 - Tennessee Titans @ 1pm on Fox

Dec. 14 - At Chicago Bears @ 1pm on Fox

Dec. 21 - Buffalo Bills @ 1pm on CBS

Dec. 28 - Pittsburgh Steelers @ 1pm on CBS

Week 18 - At Cincinnati Bengals - TBD

