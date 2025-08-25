2025 Cleveland Browns Schedule

Here is the 2025 Cincinnati Bengals schedule: (Bold indicates Home Game)
Sept. 7 - Cincinnati Bengals @ 1pm on Fox
Sept. 14 - At Baltimore Ravens @ 1pm on CBS
Sept. 21 - Green Bay Packers @ 1pm on Fox
Sept. 28 - at Detroit Lions @ 1pm on Fox
Oct. 5 - Minnesota Vikings @ 9:30am on NFL Network
Oct. 12 - at Pittsburgh Steelers @ 1pm on CBS
Oct. 19 - Miami Dolphins @ 1pm on CBS
Oct. 26 - at New England Patriots @ 1pm on Fox
Week 9 - Bye Week!
Nov. 9 - At New York Jets @ 1pm on CBS
Nov. 16 - Baltimore Ravens @ 4:25pm on CBS
Nov. 23 - At Las Vegas Raiders @ 4:05pm on CBS
Nov. 30 - San Francisco 49ers @ 1pm on CBS
Dec. 7 - Tennessee Titans @ 1pm on Fox
Dec. 14 - At Chicago Bears @ 1pm on Fox
Dec. 21 - Buffalo Bills @ 1pm on CBS
Dec. 28 - Pittsburgh Steelers @ 1pm on CBS
Week 18 - At Cincinnati Bengals - TBD
