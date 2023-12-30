Reports: Reds sign pitcher Frankie Montas to one-year deal

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are adding another arm to their roster.

The team reportedly signed free-agent pitcher Frankie Montas, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, who was the first to report the news.

Insider Mark Feinsand reported that the deal is for one year, worth $16 million, and is pending a physical.

Montas, 30, was traded to the New York Yankees in 2022 but battled injury during his tenure there. He made one appearance with the Yankees during the 2023 season.

Prior to New York, he played six seasons with the Oakland Athletics. He went 35-30 during his time in Oakland and finished sixth in voting for the American League Cy Young in 2019.

