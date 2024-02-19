Blue Jackets to host 2025 NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS — The NHL announced that the Columbus Blue Jackets will host the Detroit Red Wings as part of next year’s Stadium Series.

The hockey game will take place at Ohio Stadium, home of the Ohio State Buckeyes, on March 1, 2025, both the NHL and Blue Jackets announced Saturday.

“This is an event our fans have been extremely excited about, and the Blue Jackets could not be happier to take on the NHL’s team from that state up north next season in one of the world’s most iconic sports venues,” said Blue Jackets President and Alternate Governor Mike Priest. “We’d like to thank the NHL and everyone at The Ohio State University, as well as the Greater Columbus Sports Commission, who has worked very hard with our staff to make this game at historic Ohio Stadium a reality.”

This will be the first regular season outdoor hockey game for the Blue Jackets and fifth for the Red Wings, according to the NHL.

“This Stadium Series game is yet another example of the great community of collaboration and partnership we have here in Columbus. The Ohio State University is very excited to join with the Columbus Blue Jackets and the National Hockey League to bring this event to Columbus,” said Xen Riggs, Ohio State Department of Athletics Vice President/Chief Operating Officer. “We look forward to showcasing the iconic Ohio Stadium as well as the city of Columbus on the national and international stages next March.”

Columbus Blue Jackets 2025 NHL Stadium Series Photo contributed by the NHL/Columbus Blue Jackets (Credit: NHL/Columbus Blue Jackets)

