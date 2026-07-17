Lucas Herbert and Sam Burns match the major championship record with 62s at the British Open

SOUTHPORT, England — Lucas Herbert and Sam Burns each matched the major championship scoring record of 62 on Friday in the British Open, with one celebration far different from the other.

Herbert missed a 5-foot par putt on the tough 18th hole at Royal Birkdale that would have given the Australian the record alone. Two groups later, Burns capped off an astonishing birdie-birdie-birdie finish for the American by holing out from a greenside bunker on the 18th for his 62 on the par-70 Royal Birkdale links.

The record was first set by Branden Grace in 2017, also at Royal Birkdale. It had been matched four times since then at two majors.

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