Local Steals & Deals: Instant Air & Tunes On-The-Go with Statik & Mad Man

13 June, 2025
Instant Air & Tunes On-The-Go with Statik & Mad Man
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
Pump It & Play It Anywhere
Get ready for the ultimate on-the-go upgrade with Statik and BOOOM BOX! Statik TireHero keeps you road-ready with powerful, wireless tire inflation in seconds while BOOOM BOX delivers bold, portable sound wherever you go. Whether you're heading out for adventure or just love having compact tech that works hard, these essentials belong in every gear bag. Shop both today — your ride (and your playlist) will thank you.
Statik
Deal: $49.99
Retail: $69.99
29% Off
The Statik TireHero is your go-to solution for fast, cordless tire inflation wherever you are. Compact and powerful, it fits easily in your glove box or backpack and delivers reliable air pressure in minutes—no outlets or bulky equipment needed. Perfect for emergencies, road trips, or everyday upkeep, it's the smart way to stay ready on the road.Shop now
BOOM BOX
Deal: $34.99
Retail: $50.00
30% Off
BOOOM BOX instantly boosts your phone's sound up to 10x—no cables, Bluetooth, or setup required. Using innovative inductive coupling and sound application technology, it amplifies music and more with crisp, clear stereo sound. Place your phone on top, speaker-side up, and enjoy booming audio instantly. Simple to use, powerful to hear—drop your phone and press play.Shop now
