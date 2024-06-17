Local Steals & Deals: Grill or Blend On-The-Go with Everdure and Blendi!

14 June, 2024
Grill or Blend On-The-Go with Everdure and Blendi!
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Small Size & Big Convenience!
Discover the perfect blend of convenience and innovation with the Blendi Portable Blender and the Everdure Cube BBQ. Blendi Portable Blender offers a compact, powerful solution for making smoothies, shakes, and more on the go, ensuring you get all the nutrition, whether at the gym, office or on an outdoor adventure. The Everdure Cube BBQ is a stylish, portable charcoal grill that makes outdoor cooking effortless and enjoyable. Together, these two products provide the ultimate portable solutions for health enthusiasts and outdoor lovers, making every meal easy and delicious while you're on the move.
Everdure CUBE
Deal: $139.99
Retail: $199.00
30% Off
The CUBE™ Portable Charcoal BBQ by Everdure is a compact and convenient grill perfect for on-the-go charcoal grilling. It features an integrated food-grade storage tray, a bamboo preparation board, and a porcelain enamel firebox for easy cleaning. The grill includes cool-to-touch handles, changeable grill positions, and a heat protection shield, ensuring safe and efficient use. With its portable design and built-in features, the CUBE™ makes outdoor cooking easy and enjoyable.Shop now
BLENDi
Deal: $39.99-$49.99
Retail: $59.95-$79.95
Up To 37% Off
Blendi X and Pro+ Portable Blenders are versatile and convenient for on-the-go blending. The Blendi X features a powerful 6-blade design and quickly converts to a water bottle, making it ideal for quick smoothies and shakes anywhere. On the other hand, the Pro+ Portable Blender has ice-crushing power and a sleek, compact design that easily fits into any bag. Both models prioritize portability without compromising performance, catering to active lifestyles and health-conscious individuals.Shop now
©2024 Cox Media Group