Local Steals & Deals: Full Blooms and Smart Planning with Cottage Farms and ICEBOX

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!

To access these great savings: Use the links provided below. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Brighten Your Garden & Organize Your Life

Bring beauty and peace of mind into your life with two thoughtful essentials. Cottage Farms Direct's reblooming daylilies add vibrant color and fragrance to your garden, returning year after year with minimal effort. While making the outside bloom, ICEBOX helps keep things in order inside—organizing your most important documents and personal information so you're prepared for whatever life brings. Together, they make life feel a little more grounded and colorful.