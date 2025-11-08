Woman arrested after being found hiding in walls of business

GENESEO, Ill. — A woman was arrested after first responders found her in the walls of an Illinois business.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Nov. 5, around 5:24 p.m., a business owner in Geneseo, Illinois, reported hearing a loud noise coming from the ceiling or attic of their business, according to Geneseo police.

Police checked but could not find the source of the sound.

TRENDING STORIES:

At around 6:10 p.m., the business owner heard additional noises coming from a different area.

Officers began checking the business again, along with businesses on the same block.

During that search, officers reported hearing whispering and movement.

At 6:36 p.m., officers were able to speak to the person and determined they were between the interior walls of a business.

The fire department was called and helped safely get the person out.

An investigation found that multiple businesses in the area had damage to a potential access point on their shared roof.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Caleigh Gottsche for Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, and Criminal Trespass.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group