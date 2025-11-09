Wendy’s set to close hundreds of locations

Wendy’s is set to close hundreds of underperforming locations later this year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ken Cook, interim CEO for the fast-food chain, announced Friday that a “mid single-digit percentage” of Wendy’s locations could close, which equals about 200 to 350 restaurants.

TRENDING STORIES:

The company faces cost inflation, with continued pressure on both beef and labor costs, as well as a decline in traffic, Cook said.

He added the company will complete its assessment over the next several months, with some closures expected to begin later this year and continue into 2026.

A specific list of locations has not been announced.

There are approximately 398 Wendy’s locations in Ohio, according to the company’s website.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group