SpaceX booster fails to land on droneship in Atlantic Ocean

A mission to send 21 Starlink satellites into space did have an issue when a booster rocket did not successfully return to a SpaceX droneship.

A Falcon 9 rocket launched from the Florida Space Coast Wednesday morning to add nearly two dozen satellites to SpaceX’s global high-speed internet network.

Engine ignition and liftoff of Falcon 9 pic.twitter.com/8NQ7suWZYF — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 28, 2024

When the first stage booster returned to Earth, it fell over after touchdown on a droneship positioned in the Atlantic Ocean, WFTV reported.

The moment it landed can be seen at 14:23 in the clip below or on X.com. A large fireball is seen at 14:25, and then the rocket booster tips over quickly.

Watch Falcon 9 launch 21 @Starlink satellites to orbit https://t.co/u0TT6F9dAe — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 28, 2024

It was the booster’s 23rd launch.

A second launch was planned for 5:58 a.m. ET from California, but that was scrubbed to allow crews to look at the data that could indicate why the return of the booster failed, CBS News reported.

Earlier in the morning SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission was scheduled to launch but was scrubbed because of the weather. That mission will take a four-person civilian crew to the Van Allen radiation belts to hold the first commercial spacewalk, CNN reported.

Due to unfavorable weather forecasted in Dragon’s splashdown areas off the coast of Florida, we are now standing down from tonight and tomorrow’s Falcon 9 launch opportunities of Polaris Dawn. Teams will continue to monitor weather for favorable launch and return conditions — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 28, 2024





© 2024 Cox Media Group