Solar storm to hit earth today possibly causing GPS and radio disruption

The Earth will feel the effects of a geomagnetic storm Monday as a solar storm is expected to hit Earth’s atmosphere.

>> Read more trending news

A solar storm on the sun happened Sunday, and a part of the sun was ejected as a magnetic filament erupted from the star’s surface, according to NASA. The coronal mass ejection (CME) will collide with the Earth’s atmosphere at around 1 p.m. ET, according to models.

A collision between a CME and Earth’s magnetosphere produces geomagnetic storms.

NOAA measures geomagnetic storms by strength on a scale of G1 (minor) to G5 (extreme). The upcoming solar storm is expected to be G2, with a chance of G3.

A storm watch has been issued. According to NOAA, the general public does not need to be concerned, but the storm, considered moderate, could cause some technological issues as it strikes Earth.

The CME collision could trigger GPS issues, satellite problems, power grid issues and northern lights seen much further south than usual, according to NOAA.

CMEs are triggered by magnetic activity on the sun’s surface flinging out huge volumes of solar plasma, the space agency explains.

CMEs originate from sunspots, or dark areas on the surface of the sun, where activity from magnetic field lines often causes an explosion of energy, according to Space.com, This release of energy can eject gigantic plumes of solar material that can travel through space at millions of miles per hour.

When the solar material collides with the Earth’s magnetic field, it can cause disturbances that trigger a geomagnetic storm.

© 2024 Cox Media Group