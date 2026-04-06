Social Security Administration warns of increase in scams against retirees

The Social Security Administration is warning retirees that more scams are targeting them, specifically an increase in email scams from impostors claiming to be from the government.

The SSA Office of the Inspector General said that the emails claim they will give access to a person’s Social Security statement but the links could open a person to identity theft, their money being taken or their data being compromised.

“We are seeing a sharp increase in fraudulent emails designed to look like official Social Security Administration communications,” Assistant Inspector General for Audit as First Assistant, Michelle Anderson, said in a news release. “These messages are not from Social Security. Anyone who receives one should delete it immediately and report it.”

The fake emails look legitimate and use official-looking language, logos and colors that fool people into thinking the messages are real.

The SSA has a simple way to not fall victim. "TYPE Don’t Tap! To access your my Social Security account,type in ssa.gov/myaccount."

Common warning signs include:

Messages claiming that a statement is ready to download

Embedded links or attachments that say they are statements or documents

Urgent messages that need you to act immediately

Sender does not have a .gov email

If you get any questionable emails, don’t answer them, don’t click links or download attachments, don’t respond, don’t provide personal information and report the emails immediately, the SSA advises.

If you did any of the above, stop communicating with the person, contact your financial institutions, report the incident to the SSA OIG and file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. You should also report the scam to the Federal Trade Commission and contact law enforcement if any financial loss occurs.

©2026 Cox Media Group