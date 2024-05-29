Scottie Scheffler arrest: Prosecutor to address case in court

A Kentucky prosecutor is set to address the case against Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked golfer, in court on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after he was arrested outside the PGA Championship, according to multiple reports.

Scheffler will not be in court but will be represented by his attorney, Steve Romines, WAVE-TV reported. Sources told the news station and WLKY that charges were likely to be dropped, although officials did not immediately confirm those reports.

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell will address the court at 1 p.m., WTVQ reported. Romines told WDRB that he will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m.

Police arrested Scheffler on suspicion of second-degree assault on a police officer, reckless driving, third-degree criminal mischief and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic early on May 17. His arrest came after he had a run-in with an officer who was directing traffic outside Valhalla Golf Course following an earlier traffic collision.

Detective Bryan Gillis said in police records that he was “dragged/knocked down” by Scheffler after he “demanded to be let in” to the course. The incident happened ahead of Scheffler’s tee time during the 2024 PGA Championship, which were hosted at Valhalla.

Gillis did not have his body camera on at the time of the encounter, prompting police to give him “corrective action,” Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jaquelyn Gwinn- Villaroel said last week.

Scheffler was released on his own recognizance on May 17. He said in a statement that “there was a big understanding of what I thought I was being asked to do,” and that he “never intended to disregard any of the instructions” from Gillis.

Previously, Romines said in a statement obtained by the Courier Journal that Schefller was not interested in negotiating a plea deal with prosecutors.

“I am prepared to litigate as needed and the case will be dismissed, or we will go to trial because Scottie did absolutely nothing wrong,” the attorney said.

Scheffler is set to be arraigned on June 3, WLKY reported.

