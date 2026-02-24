Russell Brand pleads not guilty to 2 additional rape charges

LONDON — Actor-comedian Russell Brand pleaded not guilty to two additional charges of sexual assault -- including one rape charge -- in a London court on Tuesday.

Brand, 50, pleaded not guilty last year to five other charges of sexual assault in the United Kingdom.

Tuesday’s not guilty pleas were related to a pair of alleged incidents with two different women in London in 2009, The New York Times reported.

A hearing will be held next month to decide whether the new allegations should be joined to the five charges from last year, Reuters reported. Brand’s attorney said his client needed more time to address the latest offenses.

The five charges from last year are related to several incidents, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They include an alleged rape in 1999 in the Bournemouth area of the United Kingdom; a 2001 indecent assault of a woman in the Westminster section of London; the 2004 oral rape and sexual assault of a woman, also in Westminster; and the sexual assault of another woman in Westminster between 2004 and 2005.

A trial date of June 3 was set, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Brand, who has a substantial following on YouTube, began his career as a comedian, television host and radio host. He also appeared in several films, including “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” (2008), “Get Him to the Greek” (2010) and “Rock of Ages" (2012).

He was married to singer Katy Perry for a brief time, the Times reported.

Brand has 6.7 million subscribers on YouTube and told his audience that he had once been a “sex addict and an imbecile.” However, he added that he “never engaged in nonconsensual activity,” according to the newspaper.

