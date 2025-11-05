Recall alert: Neutrogena makeup remover wipes recalled

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of thousands of makeup remover wipes because they may be contaminated with bacteria.

The FDA said that 1,312 cases of Neutrogena Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Cleaning Towelettes have been recalled. Each case has 12 packages.

The towelettes may be contaminated with Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium that can cause a severe infection in people with weakened immune systems, chronic illnesses or people having surgery, according to Melbec Microbiology’s website.

The FDA said that the contamination was found during an internal investigation.

The towelettes were distributed in Florida, Georgia, Texas and South Carolina and have lot number 1835U6325A.

It is classified as a Class II recall, meaning "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

The recall was initially issued in September but was updated with the classification last month.

Consumers can contact Neutrogena via the company’s website for more information on the recall and to receive a reimbursement.

