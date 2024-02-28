Recall alert: Chrysler recalling over 330K Jeep Grand Cherokees over issue with steering wheel

Chrysler is recalling 338,238 Jeep Grand Cherokees due to issues with the steering wheel that can cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the upper control arm ball joint and the steering knuckle can possibly separate. If they separate, it causes the wheel to fall outward which causes the driver to lose control of the vehicle

The recall affects some 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles.

Dealers will be able to replace the upper control pinch bolts for free.

Owners of the recalled vehicle will be mailed letters on April 12.

Owners can call FCA USA, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA’s number for this recall is 10B.

If you would like to see if your vehicle is part of the recall enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information on the NHTSA’s website or call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

