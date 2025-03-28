Plane had to return to airport after passenger lost their phone

A plane had to make a U-turn midflight when a passenger lost her phone somewhere in the cabin.

The Air France flight had left Paris on the way to the Caribbean when the passenger lost their phone and had to return to The City of Lights.

They were about a quarter way to the destination when they had to go back.

Because it couldn’t be found, the plane had to take the “precautionary measure” to avoid an issue in case the phone would overheat.

It landed back at Orly Airport about two hours after taking off.

Air France said maintenance teams were called in and they found the phone. The airline did not say where it was located. It also said the plane was able to “take off again quickly.”

It was back in the air about 20 minutes later.

The flight, with 375 passengers and 14 crew members, landed in Guadeloupe four hours later than initially scheduled.

This was the second time this year that a flight from France had to turn around for a misplaced phone. A flight from Charles de Gaulle in Paris was en route to Martinique when a phone was dropped and it had to be located by a maintenance crew.

