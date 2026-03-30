Pet kangaroo back home after escaping from Wisconsin petting zoo

NECEDAH, Wis. — After a three-day search, a kangaroo was found safe and has been returned to a Wisconsin petting zoo.

Chesney escaped from Sunshine Farm petting zoo in Necedah, Wisconsin, on March 25, WISN reported.

According to WKBT and the Green Bay Press Gazette, the marsupial bolted over his enclosure and scaled a nearby fence when two unfamiliar dogs approached and began barking.

Debbie Marland, who owns Sunshine Farms, wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday that Chesney had returned home.

“We were packing up because there were no sightings of him all morning while we were looking, and out of nowhere little man appeared at my car door,” she wrote. “Stacy so patiently waited for him to approach her and he basically brought his face to hers to sniff her and gave her a kiss and she scooped him up and the rest is history.

“He is home safely and taking the biggest nap after some food. He is not hurt and looks healthy as can be.”

Chesney and his roommate Kenny are named for country-music star Kenny Chesney.

Marland said she hadn’t slept for about 72 hours while looking for Chesney, WMTV reported.

“It’s one thing when you lose an animal that you know is sick and is going to die,” she told the television station. “But when you have an animal that you love and that you can’t find …”

The toll was emotional, but also physical.

“I was putting on about 37,000 steps per day looking for him,” Marland told The Associated Press on Sunday. “I haven’t done so much exercise in a very long time.”

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