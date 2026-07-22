Officially a teenager: Prince George turns 13

Prince George has now entered his teenage era.

Kensington Palace released a new photo of the heir to the throne with the caption “Happy 13th Birthday, George!”

The Times said the photo was taken by Matt Porteous last month at Kensington Palace shortly after the Trooping of the Colour.

The BBC noted the photo was more formal than last year’s photo, which was taken in a countryside setting in Norfolk.

Another big change is coming for the prince.

Earlier this year, the royal family announced he would attend Eton College this fall, just like his father, Prince William, and his uncle, Prince Harry, did.

Tuition is about £63,000 or $84,220 a year, according to The Times.

George is expected to board at Eton but will be able to see his parents on weekends. Eton is close to where the family lives on the Windsor estate, according to the BBC.

He previously attended Lambrook School in Berkshire with his siblings.

People magazine said the royal family is on summer vacation, but had earlier attended the Wimbledon men’s final on July 12.

0 of 49 Photos: Prince George through the years 2013: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, depart The Lindo Wing with their newborn son at St Mary's Hospital on July 23, 2013, in London, England. (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2013: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, depart The Lindo Wing with their newborn son at St Mary's Hospital on July 23, 2013, in London, England. (Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage) Photos: Prince George through the years 2013: Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, holds his son, Prince George of Cambridge, as he arrives at Chapel Royal in St James's Palace in central London for the christening of the three month-old baby on October 23, 2013. (JOHN STILLWELL/AFP via Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2013: Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speak with Queen Elizabeth II as they hold their son Prince George of Cambridge at Chapel Royal in St James's Palace in central London on October 23, 2013, upon arrival for the christening of the 3-month-old prince. (JOHN STILLWELL/AFP via Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2014: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge arrive at Wellington Airport's military terminal for the start of their tour on April 7, 2014, in Wellington, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge. (Samir Hussein/WireImage) Photos: Prince George through the years 2014: Prince George of Cambridge plays during a Plunket nurse and parents group visit at Government House on April 9, 2014, in Wellington, New Zealand. Plunket is a national not-for-profit organization that provides care for children and families in New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge. (Marty Melville-Pool/Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2014: In this handout photo provided by Government House NZ, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge attend Plunkett's Parent's Group at Government House on April 9, 2014, in Wellington, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge. (Government House NZ via Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2014: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, holds Prince George of Cambridge as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gives him a toy bilby during a visit to the Bilby Enclosure at Taronga Zoo on April 20, 2014, in Sydney, Australia. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2014: This photo dated Wednesday July 2, 2014, was taken to mark the first birthday of Prince George and shows the Prince during a visit to the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum on July 2, 2014, in London, England. (John Stillwell - WPA Pool /Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2014: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds Prince George as he and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge's look on while visiting the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum on July 2, 2014, in London, England. The family released the photo ahead of the first birthday of Prince George on July 22. (John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2015: Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive at the Lindo Wing after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby girl at St Mary's Hospital on May 2, 2015, in London, England. (Ben Pruchnie/FilmMagic) Photos: Prince George through the years 2015: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, James, Viscount Severn and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 13, 2015, in London, England. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2015: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge stand as Prince George of Cambridge looks into Princess Charlotte of Cambridge's pram as they leave the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate after the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015, in King's Lynn, England. (Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2016: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, with their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, enjoy a short private skiing break on March 3, 2016, in the French Alps, France. (John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2016: In this handout provided by The White House, President Barack Obama, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and First Lady Michelle Obama talks with Prince George at Kensington Palace on April 22, 2016, in London, England. (Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2016: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh stand on the balcony during the Trooping the Colour, this year marking the Queen's official 90th birthday at The Mall on June 11, 2016, in London, England. (Samir Hussein/WireImage) Photos: Prince George through the years 2016: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive at Victoria airport for the start of of their Royal tour of Canada on September 24, 2016, in Victoria, Canada. (Samir Hussein/WireImage) Photos: Prince George through the years 2016: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte leave from Victoria Harbour to board a sea-plane on the final day of their Royal Tour of Canada on October 1, 2016, in Victoria, Canada. The Royal couple along with their Children Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte are visiting Canada as part of an eight day visit to the country taking in areas such as Bella Bella, Whitehorse and Kelowna. (Mark Large/Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2016: Prince George of Cambridge eats a sweet as he leave following the service at St Mark's Church on Christmas Day on December 25, 2016, in Bucklebury, Berkshire. (Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2017: Pippa Middleton kisses her new husband James Matthews following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church as the bridesmaids and pageboys walk ahead on May 20, 2017, in Englefield Green, England. (Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2017: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge look on from the balcony during the annual Trooping The Colour parade at the Mall on June 17, 2017, in London, England. (Karwai Tang/WireImage) Photos: Prince George through the years 2017: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, with their children, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge, as they arrive on day 1 of their official visit to Poland on July 17, 2017, in Warsaw, Poland. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2017: Prince George of Cambridge arrives for his first day of school with his father Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, as they are met Head of the lower school Helen Haslem at Thomas's Battersea on September 7, 2017, in London, England. (Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2018: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips and Prince George of Cambridge during Trooping The Colour 2018 on June 9, 2018, in London, England. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2018: Prince George of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club on June 10, 2018, in Gloucester, England. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2018: Princess Charlotte and Prince George hold the hands of their father, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, as they arrive at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London for the christening of their brother, Prince Louis, who is being carried by their mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on July 9, 2018, in London, England. (Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2018: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England. (Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2019: Prince Louis, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear on the balcony during Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on June 8, 2019, in London, England. (Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage) Photos: Prince George through the years 2019: Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school, with her brother Prince George and her parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at Thomas's Battersea in London on September 5, 2019, in London, England. (Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2019: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2019, in King's Lynn, United Kingdom. (Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage) Photos: Prince George through the years 2020: In this screengrab, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge clap for NHS carers as part of the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief 'Big Night In at London on April 23, 2020, in London, England.The 'Big Night In' brings the nation an evening of unforgettable entertainment in a way we've never seen before. Raising money for and paying tribute to those on the front line fighting Covid-19 and all the unsung heroes supporting their communities. (Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2020: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, with their children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the pandemic on December 11, 2020, in London, England. (Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2021: Prince William, President of the Football Association, and his son, Prince George, along with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge applaud after the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on June 29, 2021, in London, England. (John Sibley - Pool/Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2022: Prince George of Cambridge attends the Men's Singles Final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022, in London. (Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the yearsI 2022: Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales follow the cortège of the late Queen Elizabeth II as it is pulled past the Houses of Parliament after her funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Joshua Bratt- WPA Pool/Getty Images) (WPA Pool/Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2023: Prince George as Page of Honour during the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Victoria Jones/Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2023: (L-R) Prince George of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty, during the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7, 2023, in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. High-profile performers will entertain members of the royal family and 20,000 guests, including 10,000 members of the public. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool / Getty Images) (Stefan Rousseau/Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2024: (L-R) Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 6, 2024, in London, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with other members of the Royal Family, attended the annual carol service. Led by The Princess and supported by The Royal Foundation, the event offered a chance to pause and reflect on the profound values of love, compassion, and the vital connections we share—particularly during life's most challenging moments. The service also highlighted remarkable individuals from across the UK who have demonstrated extraordinary kindness, empathy, and support within their communities. (Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (WPA Pool/Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2025: Prince George of Wales at Horse Guards Parade during Trooping The Colour 2025 on June 14, 2025 in London, England. The prince turned 12 on July 22. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) (John Phillips/Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2025: Prince William, Prince of Wales; Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of The AELTC; Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales cross the player's walkway bridge on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2025 in London, England. The family is moving from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) (Julian Finney/Getty Images) Photos: Prince George through the years 2026: Prince George of Wales during Trooping The Colour on June 13, 2026, in London, England. He heir to the throne is celebrating his 13th birthday. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

© 2026 Cox Media Group