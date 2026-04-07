Motorist attempting to flee police caught after getting stuck in traffic jam

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A GPS device might have come in handy in this chase.

An upstate New York motorist has a sticker above the door of his vehicle that reads, “Sorry officer, I thought you wanted to race.” But when the man attempted to flee state troopers who wanted to pull him over for an unrelated infraction, the race ended when he got stuck in traffic.

According to a news release from the New York State Police, Elias E. Cook, 23, of Buffalo, was arrested on April 4. He was charged with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, which are misdemeanors. Other reasons for the arrest included “a handful of vehicle and traffic tickets.”

State police said that Cook was driving without a license plate, and after the traffic stop, they discovered he was not in possession of a driver’s license, WKBW reported.

According to the news release, troopers from SP Clarence were patrolling State Route 33 in Buffalo at 4:26 p.m. ET on April 4 as part of a cooperative speed initiative with the Buffalo Police Department.

Troopers said they observed a 2015 Dodge Challenger without license plates, WGRZ reported.

When troopers activated their emergency lights, Cook allegedly attempted to flee “at a high rate of speed.”

Troopers said that Cook exited the highway and entered State Route 198, but was stuck in traffic.

Cook was stopped and arrested without incident.

The suspect was released later in the day and was issued an appearance ticket, the news release stated. Cook is scheduled to appear in the City of Buffalo Court on April 22.

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