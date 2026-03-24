Man sentenced to 20 years in prison after 2-year-old son died with cocaine in system

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday after he pleaded guilty to the death of his 2-year-old son, who died with cocaine in his system in late 2023.

Cinceir Croxton, 25, of Spotsylvania, was sentenced after accepting a plea deal in October 2025, WRIC reported. He was originally charged with second-degree murder, child abuse, possession of drugs with the intent to sell, possession of a firearm under the influence of drugs and child endangerment, according to the television station.

As a condition of the plea deal, the firearm and child endangerment charges were dropped, WRIC reported.

Cinceir Croxton Jr., also known as CJ, died on Dec. 7, 2023. He had been declared brain dead the day before.

The child’s mother, Kahleighya Coleman, was also facing the same charges as Cinceir Croxton, The Free Lance-Star of Fredricksburg reported. She accepted a plea deal in March 2025 and received a 15-year prison sentence seven months later, according to WRIC.

Police said that the child and his parents were staying at an Econo Lodge in Spotsylvania when Coleman noticed he was unconscious around 10 a.m. ET and called 911, the television station reported.

The boy was flown to Virginia Commonwealth University’s pediatric hospital, and staff members contacted authorities after narcotics were found in his system, WRIC reported.

During the sentencing hearing, two witnesses from the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said they discovered cocaine residue in the motel room, along with three unsecured guns. There were also several snakes in a Pack ‘n Play portable crib, witnesses said.

Authorities recovered 70 grams of cocaine and $4,000 in cash, WRIC reported.

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