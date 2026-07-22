Man accused of 3-year-old son’s death after boy’s body found in suitcase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A western Tennessee man is accused of killing his 3-year-old son after the child’s body was found in a suitcase, authorities said.

According to Shelby County online booking records, Saul Martinez, 22, was arrested on Monday. According to WMC, he was charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, aggravated child abuse, and first-degree murder in perpetration of a felony.

According to police, the body of Joseph Martinez was discovered in a suitcase in a wooded area near the Wolf River Harbor, WREG reported.

Officers with the Memphis Police Department responded to a custody dispute at a residence on Sunday, according to WMC.

Officers determined that Joseph Martinez was taken from the home by Saul Martinez, his noncustodial father.

The child’s mother reported she last saw them on Saturday, the television station reported.

Saul Martinez’s father told police that his son had been caring for two children -- including Joseph -- for two weeks, WMC reported.

The older man said that Saul Martinez entered his room at approximately midnight on Saturday and asked for money. He also took his father’s car keys without permission, according to the television station.

According to court documents, Saul Martinez also saw his son place a large brown suitcase in the vehicle before driving away, WREG reported.

The documents also stated that Saul Martinez returned to the residence at about 3 a.m. CT on Sunday and returned the car keys. He left in his own vehicle and returned Monday morning.

Joseph Martinez had not been accounted for during that time, court documents state.

WMC reported that the father told investigators that when he questioned his son, Saul Martinez allegedly admitted that the boy was dead.

Police said that Saul Martinez took them to a wooded area that connects to the Wolf River Harbor, WREG reported.

During the investigation, Martinez allegedly confessed to killing his son and putting him in the suitcase, leaving it in a cove on the river, according to the television station.

Saul Martinez was arrested and remains in jail without bail. An investigation is ongoing, police said.

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