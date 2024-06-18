‘Major’ 911 outage reported across Massachusetts

BOSTON — The emergency calling system was down Tuesday afternoon for millions of people across Massachusetts, officials said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu confirmed the “major” statewide outage during a news conference on Tuesday for the Boston Celtics championship parade, WFXT reported.

“Currently the statewide 911 system is down. Calls are not going through,” she said. “We’ve been in touch with the state and the relevant officials to work on getting this resolved.”

State officials notified people of the issue through an alert to mobile phones that warned, “Delays in public safety response may occur.”

Boston police urged people to pull a fire box if they are experiencing an emergency and told residents to reach out to their local police district stations for help.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage. The Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security told WFXT that it was “looking into” the issue.

It was unknown when the emergency calling system might be restored.

