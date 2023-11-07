Lucky date: North Dakota infant shares same birthday as mother, grandmother

LINTON, N.D. — Teegan Jean Weber does not know it yet, but she has upheld a family tradition that now spans three generations.

The infant, who was born in the southern North Dakota city of Linton on Oct. 23, shares the same birthday as her mother and grandmother, KFYR-TV reported. Teegan was born a week early and weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

“I thought it was a possibility, but never in a million years,” Teegan’s mother, 34-year-old Valerie Weber, told the television station.

“I was very surprised, yes,” Scherr told KFYR. “Blessed. Very blessed.

“I thought that would be really cool if she would be born on my birthday and my daughter Valerie’s birthday, and God blessed us.”

In another coincidence, Teegan and her mother are the fourth children born in their families, according to the television station. Teegan has two older sisters and a brother, while Weber has three older sisters.

Weber and Scherr have always celebrated their birthdays together with family members, KFYR reported. This year’s was special.

“It’s going to be hard to top this one,” Weber told the television station.