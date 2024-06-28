Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, wife Marissa expecting first child

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be calling more audibles soon -- as a father.

Lawrence, 24, and his wife, Marissa Mowry Lawrence, announced in an Instagram post on Thursday that they are expecting their first child.

“A little Lawrence is on the way,” Marissa Lawrence wrote.

The couple posed together, with Marissa Lawrence holding a strip of sonogram photos and showing off her baby bump.

The expectant parents will have plenty of cash to furnish their baby’s room, as Trevor Lawrence officially signed his five-year, $275 million contract extension last week with the Jaguars, WJAX-TV reported.

The Jaguars made Trevor Lawrence their first pick -- and first pick overall -- of the 2021 NFL draft, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

The Lawrences met as children and began dating in high school in 2016, according to People. They got engaged in July 2020 at Frank Howard Field at Clemson Memorial Stadium at Clemson Univerisity, where Trevor Lawrence led the Tigers to a national title as a freshman in 2019, the magazine reported. Clemson went 38-2 while Trevor Lawrence was its quarterback, according to the NCAA.

The couple married on April 10, 2021, in Bluffton, South Carolina, WJAX reported.

In three seasons with the Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence has started 50 games, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. He has thrown for 11,770 yards and 58 touchdowns during the regular season. He led Jacksonville to the 2022 playoffs, where the Jaguars reached the divisional round before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

