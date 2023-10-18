Israel-Hamas war: Aid will be allowed into Gaza from Egypt

Israeli officials will allow limited humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza from Egypt amid the Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed the decision in a statement Wednesday, saying it was made “in light of President (Joe) Biden’s request.”

“Israel will not prevent humanitarian assistance from Egypt as long as it is only food, water and medicine for the civilian population located in the southern Gaza Strip or which is evacuating to there, and as long as these supplies do not reach Hamas,” the statement read. “Any supplies that reach Hamas — will be prevented.”

The announcement came as Biden met with officials in Israel on Wednesday. He said the U.S. is working with Egypt, the United Nations and other partners in the region to get aid moving across the border.

“Let me be clear: If Hamas diverts or steals assistance, they will have demonstrated once again that they have no concern for the welfare of the Palestinian people, and it will end,” he said.

“As a practical matter, it will … stop the international community from being able to provide this aid.”

Biden also announced that the U.S. is providing $100 million in humanitarian assistance for Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Last week, Israeli authorities announced a “complete siege” of Gaza, blocking food, water, electricity and fuel. It came after Hamas fighters launched surprise attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,300 people. Palestinian health officials have said that nearly 3,500 have been killed in Gaza as of Wednesday.

Humanitarian groups have warned of increasingly dire conditions in Gaza.