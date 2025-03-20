Hospital shooting: Police look for gunman

TROY, Mich. — Police are searching for an alleged gunman who opened fire at a suburban Detroit hospital.

Officials said that the shooting at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital was an isolated incident.

We can confirm there has been a shooting at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital. This appears to be an isolated incident however the Suspect is not in custody. Please avoid the area.



Media staging area will be at the Troy Training center. — Troy Police Department (@TroyMI_Police) March 20, 2025

One person was treated for an injury after the shooting and the hospital is on lockdown, Corewell Health officials said.

“Patients with services scheduled should not come to the hospital at this time,” hospital officials said. ”Patients may call the department where they were scheduled for service directly. No other information is available at this time.”

Troy Police, Michigan State Police, and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are on the scene.

