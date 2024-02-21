Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to hit No. 1 on country music charts

Beyoncé made history as the first Black woman to have a No. 1 song on Billboard’s Hot Country charts, adding to her eight chart-toppers in the top 100.

>> Read more trending news

The 42-year-old singer, who has 88 Grammy Award nominations and 32 wins, debuted at No. 1 on the country charts on Tuesday with her new song, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Billboard reported.

The singer became the first Black woman to top the country charts since its inception in 1958, Rolling Stone reported.

Beyoncé Just Became the First Black Woman Artist With a Number One Country Song



More: https://t.co/oA9aynTxUX pic.twitter.com/M1PsPjr0va — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 20, 2024

“Texas Hold ‘Em” moved Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves’ “I Remember Everything” out of the top spot in the country charts, according to the magazine. The duo’s song spent 20 weeks at No. 1 on the country chart.

Billboard reported that “Texas Hold ‘Em” was No. 2 on the Hot 100 behind Jack Harlow’s “Lovin on Me.”

Beyoncé's other new country song “16 Carriages,” ranks No. 9 on the chart, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The singer’s two newest songs were both released during Super Bowl LVIII, Variety reported.

Beyoncé is not the first woman of color in country music, Rolling Stone reported. Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer have found success in recent years, according to the magazine.

Linda Martell became the first Black female solo artist to find success as a country singer with three songs on Billboard’s country charts in 1969 and 1970, USA Today reported.

Linda Martell’s “Color Him Father” in 1969 reached No. 22, according to the newspaper. They were followed by “Before the Next Teardrop Falls” (No. 22) and “Bad Case of the Blues” (1970).

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 31 Photos: Beyonce through the years Here are some memorable photos of Beyonce through the years. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group