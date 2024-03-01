Anne Whitfield, ‘White Christmas’ star, dies at 85

Anne Whitfield, an actress who appeared in the holiday classic “White Christmas,” has died at the age of 85.

Whitfield’s family announced that she died on Feb. 15 at a hospital in Yakima, Washington, according to an obituary obtained by USA Today. Whitfield suffered an “unexpected accident” during a walk near her house, family members said.

“Annie’s greatest wish is for her family and future generations to thrive in a world characterized by love, acceptance, natural beauty, and the cessation of political and social injustices,” her obituary said, according to USA Today.

“She was a powerhouse in life, and we hope her immense positive energy flows out to those who had the pleasure of knowing her,” they wrote, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

She was born on Aug. 27, 1938, in Oxford, Mississippi, People reported. She began her career as an actress at the age of 4 when her family moved to Hollywood.

When she was just 7 years old, she had roles in the radio shows “The Phil Harris and Alice Faye Show” and “One Man’s Family,” according to People.

Whitfield was cast as Susan Waverly in “White Christmas,” which came out in 1954, at the age of 15, according to USA Today. Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and Rosemary Clooney were also in the film.

“Just this past December during the holidays, Annie was able to watch ‘White Christmas’ with her family on the movie’s 70th anniversary,” her obituary said, according to People.

Whitfield left Hollywood behind in the 1970s and moved to Olympia, Washington. She went to college and got a bachelor’s degree in communications. She went on to work at the Department of Ecology for Washington state as a steward for clean water.

Whitfield loved to hike and be outdoors, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She celebrated her 85th birthday with a hike in the Dolomite Mountains of the Italian Alps.

Whitfield had three children and seven grandchildren, according to USA Today. A celebration of life is scheduled for March 22, People reported.

