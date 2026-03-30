7 rescued from boat taking on water in Florida river

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Seven people were rescued after the boat they were traveling in took on water in a channel near the mouth of a west-central Florida river on Sunday, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post by the Port Richey Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a vessel taking on water near the entrance of the Pithlachascotee River channel.

Crews arriving discovered five adults and two children in the vessel, WFLA reported. All seven people were wearing life jackets, according to the television station.

The lifejackets “played a critical role in their safety,” the fire department wrote.

The U.S. Coast Guard was notified that the vessel had been classified as a “navigational hazard,” fire officials said.

“This incident is a great reminder of the importance of wearing life jackets and being prepared while on the water,” the fire department wrote.

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