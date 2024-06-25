3-year-old hit by car on highway after being left unattended at Econo Lodge

A 3-year-old child is in critical condition after leaving a hotel room with a 2-year-old and walking into the path of a car on a Pennsylvania highway, according to WPXI-TV.

The children had been left unattended in an Econo Lodge motel room.

The Jefferson Hills (Pennsylvania) Police Department responded to the call Saturday evening for a report of a child being struck by a vehicle and determined the child had wandered out of the Econo Lodge before being struck by the car.

Officers arrived at the scene and determined that the 3-year-old had walked out of the Econo Lodge and into the northbound lanes of Route 51 before being hit by a car. The child was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

According to police, the child’s mother, Shawnae Galberth, left the children in the room and went out. Galberth was taken into custody and is being charged with two counts of felony endangering the welfare of children.





