3 people injured in separate shark attacks along Florida’s Gulf Coast

SEACREST, Fla. — In separate shark attacks on Friday, three people were injured along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office released information about flags being posted at beaches following multiple shark attacks on Friday in Walton County.

Authorities on Friday closed some of the beaches temporarily, according to The Associated Press. Officials are planning to evaluate conditions throughout the weekend and keep safety measures in place.

The South Walton Fire District said that lifeguards are flying red and purple flags on Saturday “out of an abundance of caution” due to the attacks on Friday.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said it will also use red and purple flags. “Purple Flags indicate the presence of dangerous marine life and single red flags indicate high hazard conditions.”

The first attack on Friday happened by WaterSound Beach, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said, according to the AP. There, a woman was bitten by a shark. She was injured in her hip and lower left arm critically. She was flown to a trauma center for treatment.

Two teenage girls were in the water about waist deep when they were attacked by a shark, the South Walton Fire District said, according to the AP. One of the girls was injured in her upper leg and one of her hands. The other had minor injuries to her feet.

“We are encouraging beachgoers to be cognizant that lifeguards and beach deputies may be trying (to) keep people out of the water in the immediate area,” the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said.

© 2024 Cox Media Group