USPS: How you can help keep mail carriers safe from dog attacks

OHIO — The United States Postal Service is asking customers to help prevent dog attacks.

A spokesperson for the postal service said the safety of its employees is a top priority, but many of them have experienced dog attacks.

USPS offers four tips to prevent dog bite injuries year-round.

Door Delivery:

Place your dog in a separate room and close the door before opening the front door to retrieve any packages from mail carriers.

“Never take mail directly from carriers in the presence of the family pet, as the dog may see this as a threatening gesture,” the spokesperson said.

Electronic Fencing:

Some carriers may assume that a property is pet-free if there is no physical fence, but this can be a “dangerous mistake,” the spokesperson said.

USPS officials request you keep your dog restrained or inside when mail is delivered.

“Although the electronic fence may keep your dog from wandering, it does not protect your carrier, who must enter your property to deliver the mail,” the spokesperson said.

Dog in the Yard:

When a mail carrier arrives, make sure your dog is properly restrained or put away.

“If the carrier deems a residence unsafe because of an unrestrained dog, mail delivery service can be interrupted,” the spokesperson said.

If your service is interrupted, you will have to pick up mail at your local post office.

The spokesperson said service will be restored once the owner can guarantee the pet will be restrained during regular delivery hours.

Tracking:

USPS officials recommend that dog owners utilize postal notification features like Informed Delivery for paper mail and package tracking.

This feature will let owners know exactly when mail carriers are on their way and when it’s time to properly restrain a dog.

“Expecting a postal package delivery on Sunday? Postal officials urge dog owners to restrain their animals on Sundays as well, as more residences now receive deliveries throughout the weekend,” the spokesperson said.

