State patrols team up to sideline drivers during ‘The Game’

OHIO/MICHIGAN — The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Michigan State Police are teaming up during ‘The Game,’ a spokesperson from OSHP said.

The two patrols are teaming up to sideline impaired drivers during the Ohio State University and Michigan University football game on Saturday.

The two teams have a historic rivalry, but when it comes to removing impaired drivers from the roadways, the patrols will do what they can to help each other.

This year, the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) will play the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0) in Michigan at noon.

To reduce deadly and injury crashes, troopers from both states will be cracking down on impaired drivers, the spokesperson said.

“Regardless of whether you are rooting for the team in Scarlet and Gray, or Maize and Blue, the keys to safe driving, like so many things, can be a habit. Simple practices like obeying posted speed limits, ensuring everyone is buckled up, and designating a driver can mean everyone can enjoy The Game safely and responsibly,” Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Charles A. Jones said.

If you’re heading to Ann Arbor this weekend, or hosting a party, “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk,” the spokesperson said.

“Getting behind the wheel impaired is a choice and it’s the wrong one. Protect yourself and others on the road by avoiding distractions, wearing your seatbelt and only driving sober,” Michigan State Police Director Colonel James F. Grady II said.

If you need to report an impaired driver in Ohio dial #677. You can also call 911 to report a driver in either state.

