Roofing contractor sued for allegedly taking payments, not completing work in Ohio

COLUMBUS — A roofing contractor is being sued for allegedly taking payments and completing the work.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is accusing Anthony Ryan, owner of Ryan Roofing & Home Improvements in Columbus, of taking nearly $45,000 from customers and delivering the services, the Ohio AG’s office says.

The lawsuit alleges that Ryan violated the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act and Home Solicitation Sales Act.

“Taking consumers’ money and not giving them what they paid for is the epitome of bad business,” said Yost. “Ohioans don’t deserve it and we won’t tolerate it.”

The lawsuit claims that Ryan sold roofing services and new roofs to consumers, accepted the deposits, and failed to deliver the promised work, according to the Ohio AG’s office.

“The suit further asserts that he didn’t issue refunds, as required by Ohio law, or provide his clients with the legally mandated notice of consumers’ right to cancel their contracts,” said the Ohio AG’s office.

The lawsuit seeks to compel Ryan and his company to provide refunds to the affected consumers, pay civil penalties, and cover court costs.

