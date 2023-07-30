Norfolk Southern CEO addresses concerns 6 months after East Palestine derailment

EAST PALESTINE — The site off Taggert Road in East Palestine looks much different than it did during the hazardous train derailment on Feb. 3.

Remediation work continues but so do residents’ concerns which were addressed with Norflk Southern’s chief executive officer Alan Shaw.

“In the immediate aftermath of the derailment I was here and I’ve come back every month since,” Shaw told CBS.

It’s been nearly half a year since the toxic train derailment at the Ohio-Pennyslvania border and residents continue to express their concerns with Norfolk Southern keeping their promises.

Concerns like putting money into events like carnivals, instead of putting the manpower and funds toward moving expenses and property reimbursements.

>>RELATED: Norfolk Southern says NE Ohio derailment has cost nearly $1 billion, cleanup continues

“That financial component is really, really important, but it’s also that personal involvement as well,” Shaw said.

So far Norfolk Southern has committed $64 million to the impacted communities including in western Pennsylvania, according to CBS.

But some living in the area of the derailment said they are not seeing the money or the efforts fast enough, especially when it comes to indoor cleaning.

“My understand is the EPA is working on a plan right now for indoor cleaning,” Shaw said.

>>RELATED: Millions of toxic wastewater removed from East Palestine after train derailment; Cleanup continues

Residents are also concerned about access to medical specialists like toxicologists and funds for health monitoring, care and testing.

“We certainly encourage folks in the community to go visit a trusted healthcare professional and we will pay for the medical expenses,” Shaw replied.

As for the proposed bipartisan railway safety act awaiting a vote in the U.S. Senate, Shaw said he continues to support many provisions of various bills, but would not outright endorse the legislation.

He also told CBS they are still in the process of working on long-term funds in Ohio and Pennsylvania for healthcare, water monitoring and drops in home values.

©2023 Cox Media Group