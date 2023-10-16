Enough fentanyl to kill 30,000 people found in southeast Ohio county

JACKSON COUNTY — One person has been arrested after law enforcement found nearly 60 grams of fentanyl and a loaded firearm during a traffic stop, a spokesperson from the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

30-year-old John R. Ward of Rochester, Michigan is being held in the Jackson County Jail, facing charges related to trafficking drugs and possession of drugs.

On Oct. 6, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stopped a 2022 Honda CR-V in Southeast Ohio for a lane violation.

The vehicle was traveling on U.S. 35 when troopers stopped him.

A drug-sniffing K9 alerted to the vehicle and troopers conducted a probable cause search.

They located approximately 58 grams of fentanyl which is worth around $7,500 in the passenger door panel.

Troopers also found a loaded handgun in the driver’s door.

