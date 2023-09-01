Man dead, 2 hospitalized following shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead and two people are hospitalized following a shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh Thursday night.

Pittsburgh Police officers and medics were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. after three adults were shot at Smithfield Street and Strawberry Way, according to our news partner WPXI in Pittsburgh.

One man was pronounced dead.

Medics transported another man and a woman to hospital after being shot in the foot, WPXI said.

A man was detained for questioning and police are possibly looking for a second person involved.

The names of the victims have not been released.

