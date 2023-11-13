‘It is absolutely sickening;’ Swastikas found painted on headstones in Ohio Jewish cemetery

BROOKLYN — Headstones at a Jewish cemetery outside Cleveland were discovered to be vandalized over the weekend.

The headstones were damaged at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery at the 3700 block of Ridge Road in Brooklyn, southwest of Cleveland, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland wrote on social media.

“It is absolutely sickening that anyone could have so much hate for the Jewish people that they would desecrate Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery,” the organization wrote on its Facebook page. “This cowardly act to violate the memory of our elders only confirms what we already know: the hatred of the Jewish community here and around the world now is at a level not seen in generations.

Members of the Suburban Temple-Kol Ami helped remove the graffiti from the headstones on Sunday afternoon, according to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.

“Special thanks to the approximately 20 people who took it upon themselves to remove the graffiti discovered at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery,” the organization said. “Further proof of the strength of our community and the unwavering commitment to one another that connects us.”

The Jewish Federation of Cleveland said they will support law enforcement “to see that those who are responsible face the consequences of their actions.”

Headstones vandalized at Jewish Cemetery near Cleveland Photo contributed from Suburban Temple-Kol Ami

