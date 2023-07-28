Grand jury indicts Ohio man for allegedly threatening to blow up Planned Parenthood clinic

COLUMBUS — A federal grand jury has indicted an Ohio man for allegedly threatening a reproductive health services facility.

Mohamed Farah Waes, 33, of the Columbus suburb Reynoldsburg, is accused of making phone threats to a health services clinic operated by Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, according to court documents.

The charges stem from a phone he made to a health services clinic in July 2022 which Waes threatened to burn down the facility and everyone inside, a Department of Justice (DOJ) spokesperson said.

He is facing three felony charges.

The first is a violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which makes it a federal crime to threaten the use to intimidate anyone receiving or providing reproductive health services.

The second charge is making threatening statements through interstate communications and the final charge is threatening to unlawfully damage and destroy a building by means of fire and explosives, the DOJ said.

If Waes is convicted, he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison on each felony charge, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

The FBI Cincinnati Field Office and Columbus Resident Agency investigated this case.

