Floating restaurant, harbor breaks away from shore of Ohio River

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A former floating restaurant and harbor broke away from the Ohio River shoreline Saturday evening, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Clermont County Dispatch said the former location of Skipper’s River Cafe in New Richmond broke away just after 5 p.m.

The restaurant had relocated to Marysville in January, according to an announcement on Facebook.

Police reportedly had the restaurant “corralled” and appeared to be working to reattach it to the shoreline and the bridges.

It is unclear what caused the cafe and marina to float away, or if anyone was on the marina when it floated away.





