Firefighters rescue Ohio man, dog, stuck in ravine

SOUTH EUCLID — Firefighters rescued an Ohio man and his dog that were stuck in a ravine Tuesday night.

The South Euclid Fire Department wrote in a social media post that firefighters were dispatched to the Princeton Road area on reports that a 22-year-old man was trying to catch his dog who had gotten away.

Both ended up in a ravine and could not get back up due to the steep incline.

They were stuck about 20 feet from the top and he was calling for help for nearly two hours before someone called 911, the department said.

Upon arrival, it was determined that firefighters would need to rappel down to get them out and a rescue team was dispatched.

Both the man and dog were rescued. Other than being very cold, they were not hurt.

Ohio man, dog rescued after being stuck in ravine Photo contributed by South Euclid Fire Department (South Euclid Fire Department)

