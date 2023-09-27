Everything to know before tonight’s Powerball drawing; Jackpot worth $835 million

OHIO — There is still time to purchase a ticket for tonight’s Powerball drawing.

The grand prize now sits at $835 million after no one matched the winning numbers on Monday.

If the winner picks the cash option, they will walk away with $390 million before taxes.

In Ohio, $0.24 of every dollar spent on lottery tickets goes to education.

A penny of that $0.24 goes to the ‘Lottery Profits Education Fund.’

The Ohio Department of Education decides how that money is spent.

Ohio is also one of 17 states that allows lottery winners to remain anonymous after they win. That means, if you hit the jackpot, you won’t have to tell anyone!

