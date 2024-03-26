Emergency departments to report non-fatal overdoses to ODH, governor’s office says

OHIO — Starting next month, all Ohio hospital emergency departments will report non-fatal drug overdoses to the Ohio Department of Health, according to a spokesperson from Governor Mike DeWine’s office.

The rule is a change to the Ohio Administrative Code and will go into effect on April 8.

“We must continue to work tirelessly to address the overdose crisis, to support those in recovery, and to encourage wellness to prevent addiction in the first place,” DeWine said.

The change will give state officials a more accurate and current overview of non-fatal overdoses in Ohio.

The spokesperson said it will help state officials analyze overdose data more accurately, allowing them to identify geographical and repeat trends.

The data will help the ODH establish strategies and determine where they should send resources like naloxone or fentanyl test strips and referrals to treatments.

“The purpose of this new rule is to improve the coordination of care for individuals who have previously experienced a drug overdose,” RecoveryOhio Director Aimee Shadwick said. “Studies show an elevated risk of death from overdose in individuals who had recently reported a non-fatal overdose. Adding this new reporting feature will provide healthcare professionals with additional tools available in real time.”

According to the spokesperson, access to naloxone in Ohio has increased by 42% and deadly drug overdoses have decreased by 5%, since 2022.

“We believe that having this new data will help us reduce the number of drug overdoses, lessen the burden on families and communities, and most importantly, save lives,” ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff said.

RecoveryOhio provides access to naloxone at no cost.

