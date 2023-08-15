Barbie pop-up merchandise truck coming to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Come on, Barbie!

In the wake of the record-shattering success of Barbie’s big-screen debut, Mattel is bringing its Barbie Dreamhouse Living Tour to Cincinnati this weekend.

The merchandise truck will be parked on Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kenwood Towne Center near the Cheesecake Factory, according to the company’s website.

The truck will sell exclusive merch including t-shirts, hoodies, water bottles and jewelry.

The Barbie Dreamhouse Living Tour celebrates the 60th Anniversary of Barbie moving into her very first Dreamhouse in 1962.

For more information on the Barbie Dreamhouse Living Tour visit here.





