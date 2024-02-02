30-year-old man dies after crash involving Rumpke truck

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Hamilton County — A 30-year-old man is dead following a crash involving a Rumpke trash truck, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

Timothy Rieman, 30, died after crashing into the back of a Rumpke truck in Hamilton County, Friday morning.

Around 4:17 a.m., Rieman was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado west on Hutchinson Road in Green Township, when he ran into the back of the Rumpke truck, WCPO-9 reported.

Less than an hour later, Rieman died from his injuries at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Green Township police said.

At the time of the crash, the Rumpke truck was stopped in the 4700 block of Hutchinson Road with its caution lights on, WCPO-9 reported.

A spokesperson with Rumpke said the driver was on a residential trash collection route and was climbing back into the cab when the crash happened. As a result, the driver was thrown to the ground.

Both the driver of the Rumpke truck and Rieman were hospitalized. The Rumpke truck driver was treated and released, WCPO-9 reported.

While police conducted an investigation, Hutchinson Road was closed for a few hours.

